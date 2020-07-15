We’re teaming up with InvincABLE Fitness to give you a chance to win an 8 Week Tailored Fitness Plan!

InvincABLE Fitness aims to serve the people of the South East who have mobility issues, hidden disabilities, active retirement adults or people with additional needs. Their team of highly skilled, experienced and passionate individuals want to show the world that the gym is for EVERYONE.

They have a superb fitness facility and offer a unique and high quality service. For those who might be intimated by mainstream gyms, the space is welcoming and a judgement free zone.

The types of disability and mobility struggles that InvincABLE Fitness work with include:

Arthritis, Autism, Balance issues, Brain Injury, Cardiac, Cancer Survivors, Cerebral Palsy, Crohn’s Disease, Chronic Fatigue, Craniocervical abnormalities, Dialysis, Down syndrome, Dyspraxia, Epilepsy, Fibromyalgia, Frame and Stick users, Hearing Impairment, Intellectual Disabilities, Joint pain, ME, Mental Health, MS, Muscle Wastage, Nerve Impingement, Obesity, Older Adult mobility issues, Post Pregnancy, Prosthesis, Rhabdomyolysis, Sciatica, Spina Bifida, Stroke Survivors, Transplant, Visual Impairment, Wheelchair users.

Prize:

– Initial Consultation

– In depth Health Screen

– Fitness Assessment

– Need Analysis

– 8 Week Tailored Fitness Plan

– 3 x 1-hour inductions (1 on 1)

– 3 Sessions Per Week

– Access to our App

– Support throughout



Loading…