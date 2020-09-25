Next week on Beat Breakfast we’re teaming up with Breast Cancer Ireland’s Great Pink Run with Glanbia, which is going virtual this year!

We have registration for you and three mates to give away each day with an upgrade to an overnight stay for two at the Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny!

The Great Pink Run is celebrating its 10th birthday and it takes place this October 17th and 18th.

3,100 women are diagnosed every year with breast cancer, and everybody knows someone who has been affected, whether a family relative, friend or member within the community.

So, come on, run, jog or walk a 5 or 10 K distance around your garden or neighbourhood for them!

For registration details visit greatpinkrun.ie