Students Listen up…The Loom is going LIVE!

Want to experience vibrant student living at aparto’s brand new student accommodation in Dublin?

The Loom, aparto’s brand new student residence, will open its doors to students from far and near this coming September on Cork Street, Dublin 8. Stay in stunning surroundings, withing walking distance to college.

It’s not just comfy bedrooms on offer at The Loom.

Students will be welcomed by a friendly team and enjoy unwinding in dreamy urban chic spaces. From retro movie rooms, to inspiring common spaces, to a state-of-the-art gym, spacious study pods, not one but two rooftop terraces with breath taking views over Dublin city, a games courtyard plus so much more.

Not forgetting the super-cool experience programme from cook alongs to style sessions, cocktails to bubble tea demos, modern macrame to calligraphy and from power-up pilates to hiit workouts.

aparto is much more than just a living space, it is a place for students to socialise, connect, relax and call a safe home. So, what is not to love and what are you waiting for?

Although we’re living in quite uncertain times, aparto wants to ensure that your transition into college life is as easy as possible this year and your search for where you are going to live making it that little bit easier.

Whether you’re planning to head to BIMM, Griffith College, NCAD, RCSI, TU Dublin, Trinity College, to name a few, The Loom’s location is ideal making sure you’re close to the college, the city and or the sea side with great public transport options!

So your stay will include all of your bills, plus so much more:

· A great social and wellbeing scene, with events and activities at the residence all year. (virtually at present!)

· Lots of inspiring spaces to enjoy in your spare time: the common room, movie room, modern gym, courtyard and rooftop terraces.

· Speedy WIFI

· Private study snugs

· Laundry facilities

· Expert friendly team

· 24-hour CCTV

aparto also wants to remind students and parents that as the Leaving Cert and International Travel plans are still unclear. If you need to move in early, there’s up to two weeks FREE rent, they will be offering free cancellation up until 31st May 2021. T&C’s apply

APARTO brings student living to a whole new level at The Loom, opening this September in Dublin.

WIN A STAY IN DUBLIN!

We’re giving you the chance to win a one week stay for you and a friend at aparto’ s brand new building The Loom in Dublin 8.

With stunning surroundings in the heart of the Capital, it’s not a prize you’ll want to miss.

Just fill in the form below for your chance to win!

WIN a Summer Stay – aparto x Beat Competition – Terms and Conditions

1. Summary

o The “WIN a Summer Stay” Competition, between aparto x BEAT is valid for all BEAT participants who enter via BEAT WEBSITE and who are residing in Ireland. The Competition prize is a one week stay for The Winner and A Friend at aparto’ s brand new building The Loom (or Binary Hub), both located in Dublin 8, and the offer prize is valid between 1st June 2021 up until 22nd August 2021.

2. To Qualify

o To enter and qualify for this competition prize, the applicant must be a student and must have entered the competition through the BEAT website.

3. The Winner:

o Winner will be selected by the BEAT 102 103 team at the end of the competition deadline.

o Winner must be over 18 years of age and a student in full time education.

o The winner must provide their full name and valid identification to redeem the prize.

o The competition prize must be redeemed between the 1st June 2021 and 22nd August 2021 and is for a maximum of two people.

o The winner can pick a selected one week stay at either of the two residences from June 2021, July 2021 or August 2021.

o The accommodation will be fully styled on arrival with a welcome pack. Food is not included.

o Whilst staying at the building the winner must adhere to the building rules.

o Winner to contact [email protected] to arrange the room booking on the week of the winners choice

o The summer stay competition is available for a limited time only and can be withdrawn at any time.

o The competition is being managed by aparto student who reserves the right to suspend, cancel or modify the competition prize at any time (and for any reason) without notice.

o aparto student’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the incentive will be final and no correspondence will be entered in to.

o The competition winner shall be deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions.

4. Data Protection

o By entering this competition, the applicant consents to their personal data being processed by BEAT and aparto for the purposes of the competition.

o Aparto will use the winners personal data for the reasons of administering the competition prize. For more information on the aparto privacy policy and the way we may use your personal data please see: https://apartostudent.com/privacy-policy

o For more information on the BEAT privacy policy and the way Beat may use your personal data please see: https://beat102103.com/about-beat/privacy-policy/