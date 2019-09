This week a brand-new Toyota Corolla Hybrid could be YOURS for a year with thanks to McConnell’s Toyota Waterford.

This week Over The Line comes to Beat Drive where your chance to drive away with a brand-new Toyota could be just one question away…

Flip a coin, correctly answer a question on either Japan or rugby and YOU could be in with a shot of making the grande finale on Saturday.

For more info on McConnell’s Toyota Waterford, check out mcconnellbros.ie