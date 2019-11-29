All next week on Beat Breakfast, we’re playing Christmas Carol Call with the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross.

Their Christmas gift vouchers are available now and we’ve got some to be won on the show each day next week.

We want you to pick a friend! We’ll call them and ask them to sing a Christmas carol. If they do, YOU’LL win the prize!

Prizes

Monday: Lunch for 4

Tuesday: 2 one hour treatments at Solas Croi Spa

Wednesday: Dinner for 2 in the Gallery Restaurant

Thursday: Weekend B&B Voucher for a couple or family of four

Friday: €200 Leisure Centre Membership Voucher

Upgrade Prize: Two Night Spa Escape Package – 2 nights B&B, 1 dinner & Spa Treatment (Elemis facials including BIOTEC, Ayurveda Massage, Scrubs and Wraps and lots more).