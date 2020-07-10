This Monday on Beat we’re giving away FOUR OPW Family Heritage cards!

That’s free admission to over 45 Heritage sites around Ireland for one year! Talk about making the most of your staycation…

National Heritage Week is running this year from August 15th – 23rd and there is still plenty of time to get involved.

Local heritage groups and organisers, families and communities are invited to develop projects around the theme of ‘Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage’.

All participants who successfully upload a project to HeritageWeek.ie will be considered for a National Heritage Week award, which will be announced in October

You can submit your idea here between now and the 4th of August.

To win, tune in on Monday and answer our questions about heritage sites around the South East.