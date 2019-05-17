All next week on Beat Breakfast, we’ll be asking your kids to name an all-new pirate ship at Hook Lighthouse.

It’s all to celebrate Hooked on Sea 2019!

The Beat Breakfast crew will be taking your suggestions all next week, with the winner being decided by a public online poll.

We’ll be looking for suggestions of all types, be it humorous or historical!

The winner’s family will be collected by the Audi A1 Beat Fleet on the way to the naming ceremony on Saturday, June 1st before being treated to a VIP tour of Hook Lighthouse along with brunch at Hook Lighthouse Café.

So, if you have a creative one at home, get them thinking and the whole family could be heading to Hook Head to name Captain Hook’s pirate ship!