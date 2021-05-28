Let’s face it – life has been a bit repetitive of late. Well, Coors is here to help! While we still can’t hang out with friends in the pub for the light-hearted banter that Coors is famous for, they wanted to recreate some of that fun by launching the ‘Refreshing Take’ series.

To celebrate this, we’re are asking YOU to get involved every Thursday.

We want to know if there’s something that has been wrecking your head lately!

Maybe you got up in the morning, himself was already gone and he had left an empty box of Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies leaving you nothing for brekkie!

Darren will choose one listener each week, they will come chat with him on Beat Drive and he will give his ‘Refreshing Take’ on the topic!

And for getting involved you could win yourself a €100 One4All voucher!

Loading…

Born high in the Rocky Mountains, Coors is famous for being a crisp, ice cold, refreshing beer. They champion the world’s freshest behaviours and people – those who keep it fresh.

Tune in to Beat Drive every Thursday for that ‘Refreshing Take’ with Coors!

please drink responsibly visit drink aware.ie