This year is a leap year and because you’ve been given an extra day, we want to give you something extraordinary to do with it!

The catch is, we’re not going to tell you what that is.

What we can tell you is, that should you win, you’ll need to be available from the 28th February until the 4th of March and it is the experience of a lifetime.

It’s now up to you to take a leap of faith. Fill out the form and that epic experience could be yours.

Before you do so, please read the terms and conditions here.

Leap of Faith with City Square Shopping Centre Waterford.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…