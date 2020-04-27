TERMS AND CONDITIONS – €60 OFF PROMOTIONAL CODE

This discount offer is promoted by STATION NAME. It’s registered office is at STATION ADDRESS By entering the valid promotion code and proceeding with a purchase, you agree to these Terms and Conditions. This promotion code entitles you to €60 off your quoted Car / Home Insurance premium. This offer is exclusive to new customers only. This promotion ends at 23:59 hours on 31st May 2020. Only one promotion code can be used for any transaction. Promotions cannot be applied to previously purchased insurance or applied to policy amendments after the insurance is purchased. To apply a promotion code, you must enter it in the promotion code textbox while purchasing the insurance online. Its4women reserves the right at its discretion to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice; exclude anyone who has acted fraudulently in any way; and suspend, substitute, withdraw, or cancel this promotion at any time without providing any prior notice. Its4women cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction, availability or functionality or otherwise or any other problem with any server, system, website, network or mobile operator or service provider or otherwise which may result in the promotional code not being recognised, the discount not being applied to the quoted premium or the discounted price not being displayed after entering the promotional code. Promotions are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for a cash alternative. Further details on this and other Its4women promotions can be found here

If you have any questions in connection with promotion codes, please use the live chat facility to instant message with a member of our customer services team. Live chat is available 9am-5pm Monday-Friday and 9.30am-1pm on Saturdays.

