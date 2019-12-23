A Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) certificate in radio broadcasting run in conjunction with regional radio station Beat 102-103 and local station WLR is available once again this year from January 2020.

The 10 credit, level 6 course helps those who are eager to ‘get a foot in the door’ of the broadcast industry.

Rob O’Connor, WIT lecturer says “2019 graduates were a pleasure to work with and some really exciting projects were produced. We look forward to welcoming new students to the course this decade”.

Over 12 weeks, students will build skills in on-air reading and presenting. As part of the course, they will be introduced to the operation of a commercial radio station and the role of broadcast journalists and presenters within it. They will also be introduced to and practice the skills required to work in the broadcast industry.

One of the course coordinators is broadcaster Orla Rapple, presenter of The Sunday Grill on Beat. She explains what students can expect. “This course is a unique opportunity for learners to see the inner workings of two successful radio stations while also gaining hands on experience in recording, editing and presentation. It’s an invaluable 12 weeks for anyone interested in working in the broadcasting industry.”

“We’re delighted to continue the collaboration between WIT and WLR/Beat. Having students get a mix of academic theory and practical work is a winning combination,” adds O’Connor.

“We’ve had a great success rate with students so far. Many have ended up on-air with either WLR or Beat, whilst others have found roles on stations around the country. This course affords people a great opportunity to dip into the world of broadcasting and see if they’d like to progress a career in media in Ireland.”

