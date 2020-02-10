Leap of Faith – February 2020

The following rules (“Rules”) combined with Beat 102-103 general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.Beat102103.com apply to “Leap of Faith” radio competition (“the Competition”) which will run during February 2020 (“the Duration”). The “Radio Station” is Beat 102-103.

Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the general competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on our website and on request from the Radio Station

Details of the Competition

1.1 For the duration of the Competition, listeners of Beat 102-103 will be invited to enter the Competition by registering via online form on the website or via registration at onsite during Leap of Faith street activity.

1.2 This competition is open to anyone aged 18+ on Jan 1st, 2020 that resides in the South East of Ireland.

1.3 Entrants must be available to travel from Friday 28th of February to Monday March 2nd, 2020 inclusive.

1.4 Finalists will be required to engage in a physical activity that will be linked in some way to a “leap of faith”. Execution and rules of the final will be communicated to both finalists in advance. Should one of the finalists decide to forfeit taking part in the finale on the day, the other finalist automatically wins the prize. If one of the finalists withdraws from the competition in advance of Finale Day February 28th then Beat 102-103 can put forward an alternative finalist from the list of entrants who made it to the final week.

1.5 Entrants and travel companion must have a Passport that is valid until at least Oct 1st, 2020.

1.6 Entrants and travel companion must not be excluded or prohibited from travel to a country outside Ireland.

1.7 Entrants and travel companion must agree to travel with a Beat 102-103 liaison and agree to cooperate with the Beat 102-103 designated liaison person at all times, to ensure all activities, as part of the Leap of Faith experience, can be completed within an extremely tight schedule.

1.8 Beat 102-103 liaison will be responsible for executing the itinerary.

1.9 Beat 102-103 will pay for all flights, transfers, accommodation along with essential food and refreshments for all three persons travelling and for the duration of the trip.

1.10 Beat 102-103 will be documenting the entire experience and entrants and travel companion will be expected to contribute throughout the documenting of the promotion.

1.11 Entrants and travel companion agree to allow Beat 102-103 to share publicity material for the purposes of marketing the promotion “Leap of Faith” and the brand Beat 102-103.

1.12 No station personnel or clients may take part in the competition, including family and friends of the station or client.

1.13 Entrants need to show a clear willingness to adhere to all terms and conditions set out by Beat 102-103.

Declaring the winner

2.1 All finalists are requested to make themselves available for activities on Thursday February 27th and Friday February 28th.

2.2 The winner and their travel companion must be available, packed and fully prepared with passport, to leave for three nights immediately following the announcement of the winner on Friday 28th Feb.

During the Competition, Beat 102-103 reserves the right to disqualify an entrant:

– following medical advice from its medical representative; or

– If in the reasonable opinion of Beat 102-103, the entrant seems unfit, unwell or unable to continue with the Competition; or where the continued participation of the entrant poses an appreciable risk of harm or injury to themselves or others.

Disqualification

3.1 Entrants will be automatically disqualified for:

Any breach of the rules governing the Competition as set out herein;

Any unlawful acts committed by any entrant during the Competition;

Any interference with the other entrant’s participation in the Competition;

Any violent or abusive behaviour towards anyone involved in the competition.

Prize

4.1 All decisions of the Beat 102-103 representatives will be final and binding on the entrants and no correspondence will be entered into regarding any decision made.

Health & Safety

5.1 The entrant must notify Beat 102-103 of any medical or other condition which may mean that they are deemed unfit to participate in the promotion as soon as they become aware of same.

5.2 By signing this Agreement, the entrant confirms and warrants that, to the best of their knowledge, their general state of health is good and they have no medical condition that could be adversely affected by strenuous exercise or any of the events or activities planned or reasonably expected to be involved in during the promotion.

Liability

6.1 Beat 102-103 accepts no liability for any loss, or any damage occasioned to the personal property of any entrant as a result of their participation in the Competition or as a result of the experience of the prize.

Illness/Injury

7.1 Unless caused by the negligence of the organizers, their staff or persons acting under their control, Beat 102-103 accepts no responsibility for death, physical injury or illness suffered by any entrant as a result of their participation in the Competition.

7.2 The entrant warrants that they have read Beat 102-103 general competition terms and conditions appearing on the website www.beat102103.com and confirms that they agree to these.

7.3 This Agreement is governed by the laws of Republic of Ireland whose courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction in respect of any dispute hereunder.