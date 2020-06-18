We’re genuinely excited to staycation it this summer.

No airport queues, no jetlag AND no sunburn – it’s fair to say this year’s holiday is probably going to be as stress-free as they come.

For those of you who’ve yet to decide on a destination, our advice is to avoid the crowds to give somewhere not-so-obvious a try.

Check out our top six hidden gems loved by locals…

The Beara Peninsula

Dramatic seascapes and colourful villages? Check! Spas? Check! Europe’s only over-sea cable car? Check! An uninhabited island that’s known as the entrance to the underworld? Ermm, check!

Cork’s Beara stunning Beara peninsula may not be as well known as it’s more illustrious neighbours, the Dingle Peninsula and Mizen Head, but it’s the complete Irish holiday package.

Sligo & Fermanagh

Okay, perhaps it’s not so much of a secret after the airing of Normal People, but you’re still sure to seek out a secluded beauty spot in this often forgotten part of Ireland. Base yourself in Sligo town and be sure to visit the sweeping golden sands of Mullaghmore and towering drama Gleniff Horseshoe. Plan a day trip to Fermanagh to visit the Insta-worthy ‘Stairway To Heaven’.

The Doughlough (Lost) Valley

Mayo is enjoying something of a tourism revival of late. This untouched valley, South of Westport has been untouched for hundreds of years. Our advice to take some of the many sideroads to have entire stretches of golden sand all to yourself.

Glen of Aherlow

Keep it local, the Glen of Aherlow sits snugly between the Galtee Mountains and the Slievenamuck Hills in Co. Tipp. It’s the perfect hiking base to explore the many coums that dot the mountainscape.

Clare Island

Probably made more famous in recent years by that Aprés Match skit, Co. Mayo’s Clare Island’s true claim to fame is that it’s the home of pirate queen Grace O’Malley. Nowhere has that end-of-the-world feel like Clare Island.

Lough Hyne

Located at the Southwestern tip of Ireland, Lough Hyne is Ireland’s only saltwater lake. You can swim, dive and kayak on the lake as well as taking guided night swimming to view its stunning bioluminescent algae. It’s also only 5km from Skibbereen, so you’re never too far from the craic!