5 times every Irish family could relate to the Kardashians

Granted, they might be minted and forever in the public eye, but we share more in common with the Kardashian clan than we’d like to think.

Whether is family feuds or down to earth DMCs, every episode of the reality show has a slew of utterly relatable moments.

We’ve teamed up with the new NOW TV Hayu Pass with which you can stream Keeping Up With the Kardashians on the same day as the US.

We love it so much, we’re even giving away a six month NOW TV Hayu pass for yourself. Simply fill out the below form to win.

1. When you have to explain your made-up job to the kids…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on Apr 2, 2019 at 1:10am PDT

2. When the older sister tries to get her way…

3. When mammy knows she knows best…

4. When the kids take a prank way too far…

5. When best-friends have a heart to heart after a fallout…

Loading…

This content is brought to you by Hayu

Share it:













Don't Miss