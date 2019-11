These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Riton x Oliver Heldens – Turn Me On

9 Shaed ft. Zayn – Trampoline

8 Jax Jones ft. Ella Henderson – This Is Real

7 Maroon 5 – Memories

6 Meduza ft. Becky Hill – Lose Control



5 Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

4 Blackbear – Hot Girl Bummer

3 Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya

2 Endor – Pump It Up

1 Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now



Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2004!