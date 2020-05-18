Normal People fans, there’s yet another reason to be obsessed in this TV series and it involves Westlife.

Understandably, everyone has been focused on co-stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as they take over the world one episode at a time but there’s another future star that may have gone unnoticed.

Shane Filan’s nephew, Killian Filan, is just one of the many new Irish faces that features in the hit BBC TV show.

The young actor, who is also the godson of Shane, appears in the series as Jack, a friend of Marianne’s and appears in 4 episodes of the 12-part series.

Killian is a graduate of DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama and spent time studying abroad at Columbia College Chicago.

For eagle-eyed Westlife fans, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Killian act on-screen; he and his girlfriend starred in the music video for Shane Filan’s single Unbreakable in 2017.

Killian’s aunt and Shane’s wife, Gillian, posted on her social media to support her nephew and the show.

Taking to Instagram she praised Killian for his biggest role to date.

“Very excited to watch this .. new series by the BBC starring Killian Filan. Fantastic acting and stunning filming locations (Sligo). Well done to all the cast and crew it’s getting amazing reviews!”

There are rumours of a second season of Normal People with the BBC eager for Sally Rooney to write another script and director Lenny Abrahamson admitting that he would be interested in revisiting Marianne and Connell 10 years on to see where they get to in their lives.