At 17 years of age Billie Eilish has accomplished a lot: number one songs, albums and of course her mountain of Grammy’s.

Last night she ticked off another box, performing a Beatles classic during the Oscars.

The Bad Guy singer took to the stage alongside her brother Finneas singing “Yesterday” during the ‘In Memorium’ section of the award ceremony.

Speaking about the performance Billie explained that Yesterday is a song she always loved and was honoured to perform it.

This most likely won’t be her last time performing on the Oscars stage as she is set to release the soundtrack to the new 007 film, No Time To Die.