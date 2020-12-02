It’s the moment many Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for.

Taylor Swift has give her first re-recorded single from her earlier albums.

The superstar has her 2020 Love Story to the world on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 after allowing her pal Ryan Reynolds to use a snippet in one of his new ads.

The video which features Reynolds as Satan and a woman named 2020 gave fans a first listen to a new version of Swift’s hit song “Love Story,” which was originally featured on 2008’s Fearless album.

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak [sic] of Love Story!” the singer, 30, tweeted. “Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

The minute-and-a-half long ad follows Satan and 2020 as they realize they’re the perfect “match made in hell,” paying the perfect homage to 2020.

The surprise has put Taylor Swift fans into overdrive with joy in anticipation of the re-recorded songs.

Recently, Swifft was in the news after her old manager Scooter Braun sold the artist’s song masters for over €300 million.

On Monday 17th November 2020, Variety broke the news that Braun had sold the master rights of Taylor’s first six albums for over $300 million.

Upon hearing the news, The ‘Love Story’ singer made a statement on social media.

Taylor claims that her team tried to enter negotiations to buy her back catalogue from Scooter – but she was allegedly asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she couldn’t agree to.

She says: “So I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work.”

“My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off.”

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Swift says they would “not even quote my team a price” and “these master recordings were not for sale to me”.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer confirmed she has begun the process of re-recording her old music, saying “it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling”