Unfortunate news for those looking forward to Snow Patrol’s Dublin gig at the Olympia Theatre tonight.

The group has released a statement this afternoon.

“So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the Olympia Theatre Dublin.

“Information on refunds will follow shortly.

“We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight.

“See you all soon we promise. SP. x”

Tickets can be refunded in full at point of purchase.

So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the @olympiatheatre dublin. Information on refunds will follow shortly. We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise. SP.x — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) November 26, 2019