Netflix’s hit reality show Selling Sunset has taken the world by storm and now, one of the stars of the show, Christine Quinn has been tipped to enter the 2020 I’m A Celebrity series.

According to Ladbrokes, Quinn has odds of 10/1 of entering the show, taking place in a Welsh castle this year.

‘Christine could be about to swap the Hollywood Hills for a haunted Welsh castle if the latest odds are anything to go by, with an I’m A Celeb stint potentially on the cards’, said a spokesperson for the bookies.

Quinn further fuelled rumours by interacting with the following post on twitter:

#SellingSuset's #ChristineQuinn Is The Latest Celeb To Be Tipped For This Year's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! https://t.co/KekyciW4T2 via @fatcatgossip — Fat Cat Gossip (@fatcatgossip) August 20, 2020