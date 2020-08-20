Netflix’s hit reality show Selling Sunset has taken the world by storm and now, one of the stars of the show, Christine Quinn has been tipped to enter the 2020 I’m A Celebrity series.

According to Ladbrokes,  Quinn has odds of 10/1 of entering the show, taking place in a Welsh castle this year.

‘Christine could be about to swap the Hollywood Hills for a haunted Welsh castle if the latest odds are anything to go by, with an I’m A Celeb stint potentially on the cards’, said a spokesperson for the bookies.

Quinn further fuelled rumours by interacting with the following post on twitter:


Share it: