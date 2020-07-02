The cuteness.

Liam Payne has revealed that he credits his son Bear to inspiring him to become a better person.

The One Direction member opened up about his relationship with his son, who he had with former X Factor judge Cheryl Tweedy.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer was speaking to a fan during the virtual Diana awards and said he became a man in 2017 when his little boy Bear was born.

Established in honour of Princess Diana, the Diana Award celebrates young people’s social action and humanitarian efforts.

Payne was speaking to Madihah Nehar ahead of her award ceremony on 1st July when the topic of his life as a father came up.

The awards were live-streamed on Youtube yesterday and saw children from all over the UK celebrated for their efforts.

Today you can join me and @DianaAward in recognising the incredible achievements of changemakers aged 9 – 25 from across the globe at the #2020DianaAwards 🙌🏼



Get your free ticket to the virtual ceremony and watch live at 3PM BST today: https://t.co/QQCWYMztzK pic.twitter.com/tKhFEL5GcF — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2020