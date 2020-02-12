Hard to believe that it has been 7 years since JLS walked away from life in a boyband but there has been some great news today surrounding them

The British boyband are doing what they sing in ‘Beat Again’ – getting back together!

The former X Factor stars appeared on the show in 2008 comprised of Aston Merrigold, Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Ortisé Williams are set for a 13 date UK and Ireland tour this year.

The ‘Beat Again 2020’ tour will kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena on 12th November 2020 followed by dates in Belfast Newcastle and London.

Tickets go on sale Friday 21st February at 9am.