Normal People star Paul Mescal has been named in Forbes “30 Under 30 Magazine”.

Mescal, and co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones were both named on the list after their performance in the breakout TV show Normal People, an adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel.

The Kildare-born actor joins twelve other Irish people in the list including Olympic Rower Paul O’Donovan and musician Joy Crooke.

Forbes wrote: “Before starring as Connell in ‘Normal People’ and receiving an Emmy and a Critics’ Choice Award nomination, Mescal had appeared in several consecutive leading stage roles in both Dublin and London as well as appearing in the TV drama ‘The Deceived,’ the short film ‘Drifting,’ and playing the title role in Martin McDonagh’s critically-acclaimed ‘The Lieutenant of Inishmore.’”

“Mescal is due to star in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut ‘The Lost Daughter,’ and as the lead in Benjamin Millepied’s ‘Carmen’.”

The annual list highlights young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders aged under 30 in business, technology, finance, media, healthcare, science, policy, social entrepreneurship, retail, the arts and entertainment.

The average age in the list is 27 with nearly $1 billion raised in funding from the group.

Other Irish people included in the 30 under 30 issue include Neil Dunne, co-founder of audio analysis company Anderson; Irish-Bangladeshi musician Joy Crookes; and Belfast artist Jack Coulter.

See the full list here.