Scream queens actress Emma Roberts has announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together.

The 29-year-old actress made the announcement on Instagram showing photos of her growing baby bump.

Captioning the post ‘me and my two favourite guys, it implies that a baby boy is on the way for the star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEif_2EAEz3/

Many celebrities have already taken to social media to say their congrats including Emma’s aunt, Julia Roberts.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson wrote, ‘I love you my angel baby I can’t wait’, Kaley Cuoco stating ‘so sweet’ and Rachel Zoe saying ‘oh yes!’.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have been dating for about a year when they started seeing each other in social settings back in March.

Speaking to E! at the time a source said, ‘They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship.’

‘But it is definitely not anything serious yet.’

Before Garrett, Emma had been engaged to her boyfriend of five years, fellow actor and co-star Evan Peters.

Evan has since been linked to singer Halsey.