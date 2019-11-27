Still recovering from the magic that was Spice Girls at Croke Park earlier this year? Same.

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, has hearts racing once again sparking rumours of new Spice Girls music coming our way in 2020.

The ‘Spice Up Your Life’ singer hinted to the Mail Online that 2020 will be a big year for the girls.

“We have talked about new music. I wish I could say more,”

“We are looking at co-writers. We are looking to do this animation project next year.”

“I talk to the girls all the time, we’re letting it bubble away”

“Stuff is bubbling under,”

“We are all mothers. We know it’s important to be with our children. And we are four different personalities.”