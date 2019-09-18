Okay so when it comes to running, I am a complete beginner! Ask me to walk any day and I’ll keep going until the sun comes down. Running- not so much.

I’ve been saying to myself “It’s fine. You have plenty of time to get ready…6-pack is in sight”. That dream came crashing down on Sunday when I released it’s less than 4 weeks to go until the Solas Cancer Support Centre’s Run & Walk For Life.

Saying that though, if ever there was something that would make you WANT to run, it’s this.

The Support Centre is such a commodity for the South East. Everyone I know has been affected, in some way, by cancer so having a place where you can go and make sense of all of our thoughts is invaluable.

I’m not going to lie, I was supposed to start training 3 weeks ago. I tried and then the excuses started to go around in my head. I’m going to be 100% honest here so if you’re like me and are doing the 10 K run but haven’t properly trained yet, it’s okay. We’re in this together.

I met up with Shane Dineen from W.I.T Arena last week, 11th September. He’s raining the 10 for 10 this year and gave us an idea of what to do as a total beginner.

Week One: Sunday 15th – Saturday 21st September

Okay so over the past few weeks I have been attempting to do a few runs. The first run- I left my house already defeated knowing how unfit I am. What made it worse, my dog didn’t even recognise me on the way home. I was a melted sweaty version of myself. It can only up from there- it was only 2 km! I’ve 3 more under my belt since then, three 3K runs.

The plan for this week is to get focused and get 3 runs done this week! I’m hoping to get out on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and push the distance to 5K.

Monday – 5 km

Wednesday – 3.5 km

Friday – 5 km

If you have any advice, please let me know!