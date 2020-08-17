It’s coming back to our screens, woohoo! The ’90s movie turned 25 this past July and is now being revived!

The show is being developed at Peackock, who are also behind the ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot.

Instead of centering the show around Cher Horowitz, famously played by Alicia Silverstone, this show is set to focus on Stacey Dash’s character, Dionne Davenport – the best friend.

The show is being described as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend.”

The movie previously inspired a sitcom (also named ‘Clueless’) which ran for 4 years back in 1996.

In 2018, a musical version of the popular movie debuted off-Broadway, too.

