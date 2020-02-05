Reality TV superstar and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is set to appear on the hit Irish show Mrs. Browns Boys.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star took to Instagram to share the news stating that she had lots of fun shooting it.

The news comes as Jenner attempts to increase her exposure in the UK after her appearance on I’m A Celeb at the end of 2019.

Fans took to social media to celebrate with one saying “a queen sitting comfortably on her rightful media throne”.

There are questions surrounding the ‘Scotland’remark however, as fans question whether the segment was filmed in the UK or in its original spot in Ireland.

The show which began on RTÉ, moved to the BBC and is now produced in the United Kingdom by BBC Scotland in partnership with BocPix and RTÉ.