The excitement!
Apple has announced this evening, 10th September, 2019, their new batch of gadgets.
There are new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch and a new gaming subscription service.
Phones include a new iPhone 11 with two cameras and an iPhone 11 Pro with three cameras and two separate versions.
There’s a new Apple Watch- Series 5 with ceramic and titanium cases as well as a new iPad with the cheapest setting you back $329.
Apple Arcade is probably the most adventurous part of the announcement. The gaming-streaming subscription will arrive on 19th September 2019 for $4.99 per month.
Additionally, Apple TV+ will launch in 1st November in more than 100 countries for $4.99 a month.
Check out the ‘event in a flash’ below.