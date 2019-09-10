Apple announces heap of new gadgets at AppleEvent

The excitement!

Apple has announced this evening, 10th September, 2019, their new batch of gadgets.

There are new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch and a new gaming subscription service.

Phones include a new iPhone 11 with two cameras and an iPhone 11 Pro with three cameras and two separate versions.

There’s a new Apple Watch- Series 5 with ceramic and titanium cases as well as a new iPad with the cheapest setting you back $329.

Apple Arcade is probably the most adventurous part of the announcement. The gaming-streaming subscription will arrive on 19th September 2019 for $4.99 per month.

Additionally, Apple TV+ will launch in 1st November in more than 100 countries for $4.99 a month.

Check out the ‘event in a flash’ below.