The standout star from Netflix show Selling Sunset has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Christian Richard.

Real Estate broker and influencer Christine Quinn apparently only shared her big news with one other reality star before the news broke online.

The Netflix star shared the news with People Magazine.

“We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!” the 31-year-old said.

“I’m a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and ’til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations.”

“We are so grateful to be expecting our first child,” Quinn added. “I’m so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

Speaking to E! News, the real estate agent’s rep revealed that she only shared the exciting news with the couple’s close families and her co-star Davina Potratz.

Davina, made the decision in October 2020 to leave the Oppenheim Group and join rival brokerage Douglas Elliman.

The news comes after the couple tied the knot in December 2019.

Their winter wedding was documented on the third season of Selling Sunset with the series getting the go ahead for season 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)