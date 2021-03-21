On last week’s Sunday Grill, Orla spoke to Wexford author Carmel Harrington to chat about her experience of the last 12 months as an author, mum, dog owner and everything in between.

Considering it was the last day of Brain Awareness Week, Dr Rosie Mangan joined Orla to speak of her experience being in an induced coma. Dr Mangan went on a field trip to brazil nearly 2 years ago and left in an accident that put her in to the induced coma – with the injury being just 2 days into her trip. Dr Mangan spoke about how rehabilitation has helped to join her life around.

Award winning actor, writer and director and Wexford native Ryan O’Donnell is part of the Luna collective. They are busy getting ready to release their latest production – 100 shades of being. Ryan chatted all about it.

A few weeks ago Michelle chatted to Michael Carlton from Waterford. Michael is availing of the HSE Quit Smoking Service to help him get over his 40 a day habit. Michael caught up with Orla to chat about the last 2 weeks for him – and did being off for Paddy’s day lead him astray…

The Big Idea is Ireland’s first creativity programme for students and nationally focused 15 week transition programme but despite level 5 restrictions, it commenced in January and will finish with an online event in May. Kim Mackenzie Doyle is the big idea instigator, she’s an award winning international recognised product designer and won multiple design awards worldwide, she joined Orla to unpack The Big Idea.

