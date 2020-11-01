On the morning of April 4th 2020, 3 year old Caitlin Parle from Wexford didn’t wake up. It was discovered little Caitlin had suffered from a stroke – 7 months later, she’s fighting back and her mum Gemma joined Shonagh on this weeks Sunday Grill.

Caitlin spent 3 weeks in a coma in Temple Street ICU and during that time, she lost her large intestine. When she left ICU, she couldn’t talk or walk – but she refuses to give up, and fought every step of the way… continuing to do so. Caitlin has a long road ahead of her, but she’s back home with her big brother Jack and twin sister Abbie. Caitlin’s strength has got her this far, but she still has a long road ahead of her.

Caitlin still needs to learn how to walk and talk again, and needs to undergo a lot of therapies so mum Gemma decided to set up a Go Fund Me Page.

