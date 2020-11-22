The Sunday Grill – Orla dives into the world of Sea Swimming

This week Orla dived into the world of swimming in the sea. Orla acknowledged that ‘sea swimming in the winter has become the banana bread of lockdown 2.0’.

So in honour, she wanted to find out what is it about sea swimming and how can we keep safe in the sea?

Orla cycled to her home beach in Ballymoney, Co. Wexford to chat to some of those sea swimming fanatics.

Each person taking part in the winter season swimming explained to Orla how good it makes them feel.

Talking to swimmer Jennifer, she revealed to Orla that ‘…it fills me with energy… it shocks me into being mindful. When I’m in the sea I’m totally present and afterwards I feel elated’.

By receiving official training from Swim Ireland and informing themselves of the rules of the sea, some of the swimmers invested in items to ensure they are safe – such as waterproof pouches to put their phone in and bring it with them.

With saying that, the swimmers acknowledged that it’s hugely important to have a swim buddy with you – stay safe.

For the full chat – you can check it out here.

To ensure you stay safe in the water, research your water safety below.

Water Safety Ireland

Swim Ireland