This week on The Sunday Grill, Orla chatted to photographer Ruth Medjiber of Twilight Together.

Ruth was used to being on the road a lot, using her talent to photograph gigs and festivals – but that abruptly stopped in March. When the severe pandemic hit, Ruth realised she had to reimagine her career… it was then she got a lightbulb moment.

Cue Twilight Together, in which Ruth photographs people all over Ireland. The location: their front windows at dusk during lockdown – perfect for the time we are living in.

‘It was a sanity saviour for me… the first few weeks of lockdown were very hard… everyone felt like you’re trapped’, Ruth revealed to Orla.

When the public interest regarding the project took off, it was of high importance. Ruth reveals she ‘got the gift to travel’ in such a limiting time.

‘What I’m doing this year is not like anything I’ve done before…’

For Orla’s full chat with Ruth, check it out here.