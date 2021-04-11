A Tipperary man has completed a walk from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise money for charity.

Ben Banaghan from Nenagh completed the 550km charity walk last week and has so far raised almost €48,000.

The event was organised to raise as much funds as possible for Mental Health Ireland & Alannah Sheehan, a young woman who has terminal brain cancer.

Ben joined Dean Egan on the Sunday Grill this weekend to discuss the walk, and outlined more about the funds he’s trying to raise:

“The goal is €50,000 and we’re very close to hitting that.”

“I pray we hit that goal, because it will make a huge difference to the 2 worthy charities that the money is going to.”

“There’s an element of stigma associated with mental health in Ireland, and I think to raise awareness about the subject…will always help.”

Details of Ben’s GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

You can listen back to Ben’s interview, and a full podcast of the show below.