The Sunday Grill – Karen Whelan speaks to Orla about the affect Covid-19 has on our emotions

On The Sunday Grill, Orla spoke to Karen Whelan, accredited psychotherapist, author and business founder. With the uncertain times we are living in, they spoke all things to do with the current conditions and how affects us along with our emotions.

We are living in such an uncertain time, and as humans we love to make the uncertain, certain and plan. When we can’t do it- ‘we become vulnerable within’.

Karen chatted to Orla, stating that ‘…none of us like to feel vulnerable within our own physicality. Our way to cope is to run into the emotion of anger – when it’s in a healthy way, it can help us to take action. Of course we have anger – as human beings we feel things and we are scared.’

Karen herself spoke of how even she is exhausted of it all, but with help of her friend Angela – she helped to cheer her up with a nice message of love and compassion which helped Karen to feel really safe.

‘We can only control our own actions and not other peoples. People are very defensive – for example, respectfully asking people for personal space and it turning in to conflict’, Karen went on to explain how showing the honesty of realness and being upfront about how you are feeling, can be used to diffuse people from offending people and arguing.

‘We have to make the uncertainty certain – anger makes us feel in control. Placing the blame on others helps to alleviate our frustration.’

Karen also stated how natural responses are coming from overwhelming emotions.

‘Looking at all of our characteristics – one that is very prominent right now is making assumptions. Assuming everyone is terrible and I am brilliant. This is fear, fear is an energy and fear has to find a story and attach itself to thoughts. Everyones fear is being experience in the same way… everyone is projecting and assuming’.

‘We are all feeling it and have same responses. What can we do? Covid is an opportunity to learn “how can I best support myself in this? How do I learn tools around self help and self minding tools?” – emotionally, mentally, physically. Go walk it off, talk it off. Change your focus and find something to have gratitude such as your bubble’.

We’re all trying to figure it out and we are all in a growth process…

For the full interview with Orla and Karen – click here.