People across the South East are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s Darkness into Light.

The annual fundraiser for Pieta House takes place on May 8th; but there won’t be an event taking place due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the day can be used to unite us whilst still physically apart.

Darkness into Light is now a global movement and Pieta’s main fundraiser.

Participants will help shine a light on suicide and self-harm while raising vital funds for Pieta’s lifesaving services, which are needed now more than ever, following a difficult year.

Speaking on the Sunday Grill this weekend, Fundraising manager and South East man, Tom McEvoy said;

“The event started in 2009 with 400 people taking part, we’re now at over 200,000 people and they’re spread all around the world”

Darkness into Light has been marked in 150 locations, in 16 countries across 5 continents during pre-COVID years.

This year, people can share a picture of themselves supporting the fundraiser, using the #BrighterTogether #DIL2021.

If you want to register to take part, you can visit darknessintolight.ie.