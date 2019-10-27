Does your child love music? Music Generation is a not for profit organisation providing access to performance music education services for young people across the South East

Initiated by Music Network, Music Generation is co-funded by U2 and aims to give young people the opportunity to transform their lives with music

On the Sunday Grill this week Michelle Heffernan spoke to Music Generation Waterford Development Officer Shauna McCullough and heard first hand how Music Generation is giving young people the chance to access all genres of music

Find out more about Music Generation on the Sunday Grill this week or by visiting musicgeneration.ie

We in U2 benefited from access to musical education – it transformed our lives. We want the same opportunities for young people across Ireland. Music Generation is achieving this beyond anyone’s imagination.

– Adam Clayton