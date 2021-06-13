By Dean Egan.

More people have required the services of a match maker during lockdown.

INTRO matchmaking recorded a 60% increase in the number of people availing of their services in the month of April, with the figure even higher for May of this year.

Speaking on the Sunday Grill this week, INTRO Co-Founder Feargal Harrington said:

“In much the same way as we saw queues outside Penneys, people are looking to kickstart their love lives now that Covid-19 restrictions are being gradually wound down. ”

“This is not unique to Ireland and after international interest in our business, we have established a franchise model with Austria the first market we have entered so far.”

“We offer franchisees that are looking for the freedom that comes with owning their own company the short-cut to a successful turnkey business that has proven to be pandemic and recession-resilient. ”

“We are about to witness the summer of love, but dating will fundamentally be different. People are looking to skip inane chatter on dating apps and want meaningful relationships, rather than a fling.”

“At the same time our clients are looking for bespoke introductions to prospective partners given that they’re less likely to meet in a pub or while socialising after work due to remote working, the move to e-learning and ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.”