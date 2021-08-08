By Dean Egan.

Today is international cat day!

Cats are fascinating creatures, with unique quirks, behaviours and history.

Their mysterious personalities and adorable cuteness make them an extremely popular pet.

According to the ‘Petmania Pet & Lifestyle Survey 2021’, almost 28% of respondents have a cat in their home.

Petmania has launched its Cat Care Advice Centre, a free online resource for cat-owners. The free resource will set domestic cats on the path to a lifetime of good health. Tips are available on everything cat owners will encounter over a cat’s potential 20-year lifespan.

Marketing Manager, Emily Miller, joined Dean on the Sunday Grill this morning to discuss cats, and some of the fun facts about them.

Did you know:

Cats were worshipped in Ancient Egypt . They were mummified and dressed in golden jewellery to show the status of their owners. A cat was the Mayor of an Alaskan town for 20 years —An orange tabby cat named Stubbs was the Mayor of Talkeetna, a small town in Alaska, from 1997 until he died in 2017. On October 18th, 1963, Felicette, also known as ‘Astrocat’, was the first and only cat successfully launched into space. Domestic cats share 95.6% of their genetic makeup with tigers . Tigers and cats have a lot of common behaviours such as scent and urine marking, stalking prey, and pouncing. Cats ‘own’ you! Ever wondered why a cat rubs its head on you? He is essentially marking his territory! This is his way of showing ownership over his human. It means your cat loves you, trusts you, and is showing pride that you are his. Cats have an extra organ that allows them to taste scents in the air. Cats walking around with their mouth open are trying to taste smells! The first recorded domestic (pet) cat existed 9,500 years ago in Cyprus. Cats have night vision! They can see using one-sixth the amount of light that humans need. Although cats are near-sighted (which means they can’t see far-away objects well), their night vision and peripherical vision are far superior to a human’s. A cat’s whiskers serve an important function in helping him get around, especially at night. They act as ‘touch radars’ to help him navigate his environment and provide additional sensory input, much like antennae on insects. Cats are lactose intolerant so they should always have access to fresh, clean water, but never milk.

From birth, throughout its first year and beyond, advice is available on milestones, nutrition, behaviour, exercise and health from www.petmania.ie/pet-care-advice-centre