I Like Big Books & I Cannot Lie- summer reading from The Sunday Grill

Orla chatted to Leona Hunt for the Wexford Book Centre who always has some great book recommendations and this month it was no different.

So, if you’re heading away or just want a good bedtime read, check out the suggestions below.

Fiction

Billy O’Callaghan, My Coney Island Baby

Set over one day. A romantic, complex love story about a couple who have been meeting once a month at Coney Island for 25 years.

JP Pomare, Call me Evie

A mystery style book. For fans of Girl on a Train.

Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers

New title from Liane Moriarty who brought us ‘Big Little Lies’

Paulo Coelho, Hippie

Helen Cullen, Lost Letter’s of William Woolf.

Niamh Boyce, Her Kind

Part history, part fiction set in medieval Kilkenny.

Non Fiction

Rosita Boland, Elsewhere.

Rosita writes about her lifetime of travel.

John Carreyrou, Bad Blood

The true story of the biggest corporate fraud since Enron, a gripping cautionary tale set amid the bold promises and gold-rush frenzy of Silicon Valley.