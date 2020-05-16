A Co. Waterford branding agency has offered its services to a local animal welfare charity for free to launch a digital fundraising initiative.

TOTEM, a creative design and branding company based in Dungarvan offered their skills to help raise much-needed funds for Waterford Animal Welfare (WAW), who have been suffering from a significant drop in revenue since the temporary closure of their shop on The Quay in Waterford city.

Clodagh Phelan, Marketing Manager at TOTEM, told Beat: “We wanted to support a local charity during this surreal time and have recently reached out to Waterford Animal Welfare to find how our creative skills can help them to raise much-needed funds during the Covid-19 crisis.”

The partnership resulted in the launch of PAW4WAW, which kicked off on Friday.

“It’s a fun and engaging social media campaign which involves taking a snap of your pet, nominating four friends and donating €4 via the WAW GoFund Me page,” Clodagh said.

Speaking to Orla Rapple on this weekend’s Sunday Grill, Andrew Quinn of Waterford Animal Welfare noted that the one thing all charities need is funding. “The shop was doing so well for us; it was our main source of income”, he said.

The charity, which offers a free pet to vet service for those who can’t get their animal to the vets, says it’s currently receiving at least three calls per day for help (listen below).

For more info on how you can take part in PAW4WOW, head over to waterfordanimalwelfare.com