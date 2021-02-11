Mark Zuckerberg detailed Facebook’s progress in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in a Clubhouse meeting recently.

A combination of AR and VR will unlock the ability for anyone to live anywhere they want, opening up a lot of economic opportunities.

People will be able to ‘teleport’ into their workplace, reducing commutes, which will have a positive impact on the environment and other benefits.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to release a VR device that features two ultra-high-resolution 8K displays for $3,000.

It will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to users.

The displays will have eye-tracking technology so that it can detect where users are looking and decrease resolution in other areas of the display.