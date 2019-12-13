You’ll soon be able to replace faces in videos with your own on Snapchat

Snapchat will launch a new feature that will allow people to replace faces in videos with their own. Cameos will be an alternative to Bitmoji for conveying emotions, reactions, or silly situations in Snapchat messages.

Some French users were recently able to access a test version of the feature.

Users will be able to access Cameo through the Bitmoji button. Several short looping videos are available, and users will be able to choose from a few generated videos that will show different facial reactions.

Cameos might keep Snapchat messaging interesting, which is critical since other apps have started to gain success by copying Snapchat’s other core features. Snapchat has only started monetising its messaging service by placing ads inside social games.