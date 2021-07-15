You could soon be able to buy now pay later on Apple Pay

Apple is working on a new service called Apple Pay Later that will allow users to buy products and pay them off in monthly installments.

It will be directly integrated with Apple Pay.

Apple will partner with Goldman Sachs for the service.

The rollout however will likely draw scrutiny from regulatory bodies as Apple is currently under investigation by the European Commission over claims that it unfairly advantages Apple Pay over rival contactless payment systems on the iPhone.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels