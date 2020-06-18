Cameo Live is a new video call option from Cameo that allows users to book a Zoom call with a celebrity.

The prices can go up to as high a $15,000 for 10 minutes with Jeremy Piven, or $1,000 to spend time with skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Up to four additional friends or family are allowed to join the call.

Users have up to 24 hours before the call to cancel, and if the celebrity doesn’t show up, they’ll get a refund. There are fifty stars signed up to the service on launch including LOTR star Sean Astin & Inbetweeners star James Buckley

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels