Netflix’s latest experiment, Fast Laughs, is a feed of short-form comedy clips drawn from its catalogue of shows.

Fast Laughs offers full-screen videos that can be swiped through vertically, with engagement buttons on the right side.

Its goal is to help users discover something new to watch. The feed encourages users to add shows to their Netflix watch list for later viewing.

Fast Laughs is now available to a subset of Netflix users with adult profiles or profiles without parental controls on iOS devices.

