You can now watch selected Netflix shows for free!

Netflix is now offering free access to popular titles including Stranger Things, The Two Popes, and Grace and Frankie.

The new free section does not even require an account, just head to the Netflix Watch Free section to get started.

A support page for the free content notes that the titles are available to watch on web browsers and Android devices, but iOS devices are not supported.

The section includes some of the most popular Netflix Originals titles, including full movies and the first episode of some TV shows.

