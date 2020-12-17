You can now have a hologram portal in your living room!

If you ever fancied addressing friends like the Emperor did Darth Vader in Star Wars, PORTL is a fully self-contained hologram machine that projects life-sized holograms in full colour.

It can be used to project a live image of a person anywhere in the world.

An in-built camera allows the person in the hologram to view their audience, and it features a touchscreen so people can interact with the image.

They are starting to appear worldwide in malls, airports, and museums.

Each machine costs over €50,000 & a miniature version of the device will be released in the future.

Image: PORTL