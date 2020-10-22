Xbox One users can now stream to iOS and iPadOS

Xbox One owners can now stream games to their iOS and iPadOS devices thanks to an update to Microsoft’s Xbox app.

The remote play feature streams games directly from the Xbox console, similar to the PS4’s Remote Play feature.

Only Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games will be supported. Users can stream via Wi-Fi or through a mobile connection – xCloud is Microsoft’s game streaming service.

Apple has recently offered Microsoft a solution for adding xCloud games to the App Store, but Microsoft has not received it positively.

Photo by Corentin Detry from Pexels

This content is brought to you by bits.ie